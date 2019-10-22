Ether-1 Price Reaches $0.0094 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $348,620.00 and $32,229.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00064059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00387134 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012320 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000213 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008894 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 37,253,638 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.