Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $333.64

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.64 and last traded at $332.74, with a volume of 3940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.54.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.58.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.15 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

In related news, CIO Adam W. Berry sold 9,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.22, for a total value of $2,943,927.18. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,956.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,551 shares of company stock worth $25,904,657 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

