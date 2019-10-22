Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.09 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million for the quarter.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Robert Mitzman acquired 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,148.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,498 shares of company stock worth $320,759 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 545,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 98,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.