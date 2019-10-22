Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,672. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.3065 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.10.

In other Equity Lifestyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,571 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,330,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

