Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.10.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $68.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.91 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,330,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 62,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

