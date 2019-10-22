EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 112.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,922 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.48% of EPAM Systems worth $48,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 175.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,990,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $648,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM stock opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.04. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.