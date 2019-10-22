Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stake Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth $83,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

In related news, insider William Crager sold 72,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $4,158,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,979,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Judson Bergman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,395,184.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.34 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

