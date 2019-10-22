Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,236 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.6% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $94.72.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.