Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,056 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 524,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $28,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in National Grid by 832.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

