Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 360,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 45,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 33,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.