Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

EA opened at $95.81 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 3,389 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $302,400.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,304.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,608 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

