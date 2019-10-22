Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENPH stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.44. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.75 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum set a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,861,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,325 over the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

