Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.
Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 216,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,471. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.
In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
