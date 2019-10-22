Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several research firms recently commented on ENDP. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Endo International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 216,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,290,471. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,309 shares in the company, valued at $504,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 312,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 47.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Endo International by 6.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Endo International by 8.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

