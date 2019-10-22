Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $77.00 price target on Encompass Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Encompass Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

