El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

