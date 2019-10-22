Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after buying an additional 502,759 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 290,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,646,000 after buying an additional 275,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,770 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,670 shares of company stock worth $33,420,945. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

NYSE:EW traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.99. The stock had a trading volume of 57,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.