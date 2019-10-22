Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Receives $220.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $541,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,420,945. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 103.8% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.22. 597,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,470. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $230.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.10 and its 200 day moving average is $199.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

