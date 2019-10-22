Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

EPC stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.