Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.64.
Several brokerages recently commented on EPC. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
EPC stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill purchased 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $197,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,989.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,789. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 241,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 228,521 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.