Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 9,359.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 765,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,991. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.08.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price target on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

