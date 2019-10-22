Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH) Shares Down 50%

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPH)’s share price fell 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 19,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 22,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH)

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc, a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals.

