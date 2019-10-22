eBoost Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $270,415.00 and $32.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, eBoost has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00668650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012214 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000311 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

