eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is set to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Murphy purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $232,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $398,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,753,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,581 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

