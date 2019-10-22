Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

