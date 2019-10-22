Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of EFR stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.
