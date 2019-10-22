East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.05

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 125000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $4.93 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for East West Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.