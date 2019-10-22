EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 275.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 22,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $930,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $2,314,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $103,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,303. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $95.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. FIX initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

