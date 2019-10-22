EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC trimmed its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12,995.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,956 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 25,302.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 990,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,094,000 after purchasing an additional 987,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total transaction of $393,761.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.95. 243,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,746. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $264.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.25.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

