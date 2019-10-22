EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $334,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $676,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.48. 3,737,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.73. The company has a market cap of $348.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

