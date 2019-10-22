EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stock Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $3,447,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in DXC Technology by 202.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in DXC Technology by 64.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 137,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DXC Technology news, insider John M. Lawrie bought 4,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.72 per share, for a total transaction of $241,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $918,664. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,383. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.92. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.14.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

