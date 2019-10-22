EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. 3,211,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,215. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

