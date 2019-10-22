EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires Shares of 3,555 Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $107.42. 602,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,018,444.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 target price on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

