Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EGBN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $104,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,720.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after acquiring an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,872,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,558 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

