DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DTE Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.42.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.77. 417,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.22 and a 52 week high of $134.37.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.