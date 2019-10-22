Dragon Coins Price Hits $0.0660 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $11,464.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00224146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.01311312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,984 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

