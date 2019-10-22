DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4OO) Trading Up 9,900%

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4OO) shares rose 9,900% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.03), approximately 100,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

About DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D4OO)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

Recommended Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.