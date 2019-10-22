Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 304 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 77,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 305,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 54,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.28.

T stock opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

