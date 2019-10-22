DNB Asset Management AS Purchases New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,236,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,365,000 after buying an additional 1,025,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,316,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,018,000 after purchasing an additional 657,595 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,213,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,850,000 after purchasing an additional 528,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,946,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $3,929,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,024,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

