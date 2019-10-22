DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 2,600 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,975 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060,689 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 858,096 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $119,533.50. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 96.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

