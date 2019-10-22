DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,380,000 after buying an additional 319,646 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,694,000 after buying an additional 144,977 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 985,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,657,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 783,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,705,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 290.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.32.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.