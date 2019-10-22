DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $2,620,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

