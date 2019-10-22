DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $20.59.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

