DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.29

Shares of DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and traded as high as $4.28. DLH shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 55 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLHC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DLH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 25.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 90.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 94.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

