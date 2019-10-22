Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading Up 5.2%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.93 and last traded at $69.81, approximately 260,125 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 466,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 88.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.