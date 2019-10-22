Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

Get Digi International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $400.15 million, a PE ratio of 288.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,264.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Digi International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Digi International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Digi International by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

See Also: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.