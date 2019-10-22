Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1 year low of $124.57 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHIL. BidaskClub raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.