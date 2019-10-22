DeviantCoin (DEV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $73,302.00

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $73,302.00 and $161.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeviantCoin alerts:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeviantCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeviantCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.