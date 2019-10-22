Deutsche eMark (DEM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41.00

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $44,134.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C-Patex, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

