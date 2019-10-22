Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.27 ($77.06).

ETR:BAS opened at €67.61 ($78.62) on Friday. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

