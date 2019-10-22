Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DGC. CIBC increased their price objective on Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.83.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Shares of DGC stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,913. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 101.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.42. Detour Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.38 and a 52 week high of C$25.45.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$270.21 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Detour Gold will post 0.7303691 EPS for the current year.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.