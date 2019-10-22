Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Delphi Energy Corp (TSE:DEE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.15 to C$0.10. The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 86068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$27.97 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Energy Corp will post -0.0109091 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile (TSE:DEE)

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

