DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is involved in developing drug for orphan cancer indications. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DMPI. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DMPI stock remained flat at $$0.49 during trading on Tuesday. 150,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,153. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.25. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.59). Equities analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

